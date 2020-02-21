Klay Thompson won't play this season, Warriors say

Golden State expects him ready for training camp in September as he recovers from a torn ACL.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors say that Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season.

It was expected that Thompson would miss the entire season as he recovers from a torn knee ligament, and the Warriors said it definitively before their game against Houston.

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee last June during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Toronto and had surgery July 2.

He was re-evaluated over the All-Star break and the team said he “is making good progress and is right on track with his rehabilitation timeline.”