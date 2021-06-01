Justice Department says it has been affected by Russian hack

The agency assured the public that despite the hack, no classified systems are believed to have been affected.

Editor's note: The video above was first published Dec. 18, 2020

The Justice Department said Wednesday that about 3% of its email accounts could be compromised as part of a massive breach of federal government agencies that U.S. officials have linked to Russia.

No classified systems are believed to have been affected, according to a statement from Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi. It did not identify to whom who the potentially compromised email accounts may belong.