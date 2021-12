Jury reaches 'outcome' in Kim Potter trial

The court says a "trial outcome" has been reached by the panel of 12 jurors and the result will be read in court between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County court officials say a "trial outcome" has been reached in the proceedings against former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, charged with two counts of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021.

The outcome reached by the 12-person jury panel will be read in court between 1:30 and 2 p.m. KARE 11 will breaking into programming when the verdict is read, and provide a live stream on kare11.com and the KARE 11 YouTube page.

While wording of the court's announcement specifically said "trial outcome" and not "verdict," reporter Lou Raguse said that language was chosen long ago, and he's confirmed through sources that the announcement will be a verdict.

Jurors began deliberating shortly before 1 p.m. Monday following eight days of testimony in the case.

The jury heard from Potter herself during the last day of testimony on Friday, as the final witness for the defense. In emotional testimony, Potter described the "chaotic" moment when Brooklyn Center Officer Anthony Luckey attempted to arrest Daunte Wright.

Potter broke down as she described the ensuing “struggle” and said she remembered yelling, “Taser.”

"And then he told me I shot him," she said as she covered her face and broke into tears.

The prosecution's cross examination mostly focused on Potter’s training. Prosecutors showed Potter the BCPD’s Taser training policy, which states all trainings should include practicing drawing one’s Taser. Potter agreed that the purpose of that training was to reduce the risk of accidentally drawing a firearm.

Through tears, Potter said she didn't plan or want to use deadly force.

"I didn't want to hurt anybody," Potter said.

During closing arguments Monday prosecutors said Potter was reckless with her handling of a firearm.

“She betrayed her badge and she betrayed her oath, she betrayed Daunte Wright and her fellow officers too. And her conduct was criminal," prosecutor Erin Eldridge said.

Defense attorneys argued the shooting was not criminal.

“Everybody makes mistakes, this lady here made a mistake, and my gosh, a mistake is not a crime,” defense attorney Earl Gray said “It just isn’t in our freedom-loving country, that we’re going to put you in jail for a mistake you made.”

