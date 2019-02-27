According to NASA, February is one of the few months where planets who have a natural tint of red or blue become more visible to people on Earth.

One of those cosmetic phenomena will soon make an appearance as Jupiter and the Earth’s moon can be seen touching in the sky.

Although the pair are millions of miles away from each other, Jupiter will receive a brief visit from the Moon an hour before sunrise Wednesday at around 5:30 a.m. E.T.

Looking southeast, one can see the crescent moon lightly touching the gas giant.

On the same day after sunset at around 6:30 p.m. ET, Mercury will also make a special appearance right above the horizon when looking west.

This is an especially rare sight since Mercury is the closest planet to the sun and is often lost in the sun’s glare as it orbits quickly around the star.