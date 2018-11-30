WASHINGTON — A federal judge set March 5 to sentence Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, after the collapse of his plea agreement on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Friday she would rule before the sentencing date on whether Manafort had breached the plea agreement, as alleged by federal prosecutors assigned to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

Prosecutor Andrew Weismann said the government had not yet decided whether to bring new charges against Manafort for the alleged breach of lying to investigators.

Mueller’s team has until Dec. 7 to file documents supporting the contention that Manafort had breached the plea agreement.

Manafort’s lawyers declined comment after the brief hearing. Manafort didn't attend the hearing. He waived the right because of the time it takes the U.S. Marshal Service to transport him back and forth from jail.

Jackson's hearing capped a busy week in Mueller's investigation. He voided the cooperation agreement Monday with Manafort. Another figure in the case, conspiracy peddler Jerome Corsi, said Monday he rejected a plea deal with Mueller. And Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, abruptly pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about a Trump real-estate deal in Russia.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the Mueller investigation as a "witch hunt" and insisted there was no collusion between his campaign and Russians. He blasted Cohen Thursday as "weak" and accused him of lying. On Friday, he tweeted that his real-estate plans in Russia were legal.

The sentencing for Manafort, a 69-year-old former lobbyist and political operative, followed his guilty plea in September in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to leading a long-running conspiracy involving his work on behalf of a pro-Russian faction in Ukraine led by the country's former president Viktor Yanukovych. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing Mueller's investigation.

The guilty plea came after Manafort's August conviction in federal court in Virginia for bank and tax charges related to the work in Ukraine. He faces sentencing Feb. 8 on those eight counts. The combined punishments could become a life sentence.

Manafort was not convicted in either Virginia or D.C. of participating in election interference. But his oversight of the Trump campaign and his participation in key meetings made him a potentially valuable witness to Mueller's team.

Manafort attended a Trump Tower gathering in June 2016 of top campaign advisers with a Russian attorney promising damaging information on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Despite his pledge to cooperate with Mueller on the D.C. charges, prosecutors said Manafort lied to them repeatedly. Manafort also maintained a cooperative defense agreement with Trump.

Manafort's legal team asserted that he lived up to his promise to cooperate with prosecutors during a series of meetings from August through last week.

Because of the dispute over cooperation, government and defense lawyers agreed that there was "no reason to delay" sentencing in the D.C. case.

"As the defendant has breached the plea agreement, there is no reason to delay his sentencing," prosecutors said in court documents.

The stunning collapse of the plea agreement exposed Manafort to a likely harsh prison sentence. The move immediately stoked speculation that Manafort was angling for a presidential pardon, which Trump fueled when he told the New York Post n Tuesday that the possibility of a pardon remained "on the table."

