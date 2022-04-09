Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appear engaged again: Singer shows off ring

The early 2000s are back! In a visibly emotional video, Jennifer Lopez showed fans a large green diamond ring.

A year after she and Ben Affleck renewed their famous romance, Jennifer Lopez is showing off an apparent engagement ring in her "lucky color."

In a video posted for subscribers to her website, the singer and "Marry Me" star showed off an engagement ring featuring a large green stone flanked by two smaller diamonds. In the video, a visibly emotional Lopez whispers "You're perfect." Lopez also hinted at the news on Instagram, promising a "major announcement."

Green has a special meaning to Lopez. She told subscribers in a newsletter that green is her "lucky color".

"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened where I was wearing green," Lopez wrote, according to People.

The early-aughts power couple were first engaged in 2002, but split up a couple years later. In a February 2022 Rolling Stone cover story, Lopez called the relationship "a second chance at real love."

"We've both grown. We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice," she said. "We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just -- the game has changed."

Lopez's representatives declined to confirm an engagement to the Associated Press, directing inquiries to the actor-singer's online post. A representative for Affleck didn't respond to a request for comment Saturday.

The two stars spoke of intense tabloid pressure as a factor in calling off their engagement way back when, with Lopez telling People in 2016: “I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened? But there was a genuine love there.”

The couple were first seen together again after Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April 2021.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement announcing the split. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."