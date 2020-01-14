WASHINGTON — A Japanese billionaire is currently looking for a girlfriend to take on a trip around the moon. The founder of online retailer Zozo Inc., Yusaku Maezawa, has been chosen to be on the first private SpaceX passenger trip.

Maezawa recently broke up with his girlfriend, 27-year-old actor Ayame Goriki. On a website meant for women to apply for the trip, Maezawa wrote, “As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman.”

Applicants need to be able to go into space and be "able to participate in the preparation for it," according to the website. Application submissions close on Jan. 17, Reuters reports. Maezawa wrote, “I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”

Zozo founder, Yusaku Maezawa, pauses as tears well in his eyes during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Tokyo. Yahoo Japan Corp. said Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, it will put up a tender offer, estimated at 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion), for Zozo Inc., a Japanese online retailer started by a celebrity tycoon. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The stunt is part of a new documentary program called "Full Moon Lovers" set to stream on AbemaTV in Japan which targets a younger audience, Reuters reports. The billionaire is looking for a female over the age of 20 to be a part of the docuseries.

Maezawa, 44, sold the online fashion store he founded, Zozo Inc, to SoftBank Group Corp. He is set to fly around the moon in a private SpaceX craft in 2023.