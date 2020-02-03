James Lipton, 'Inside the Actors Studio' host, dead at 93

For 23 seasons, James Lipton served as host of 'Inside the Actors Studio.'

James Lipton, who was the host of the popular Bravo series "Inside the Actors Studio," has died at the age of 93.

Lipton's wife, Kedakai Turner confirmed his death to the New York Times and said the cause of death was bladder cancer.

For 23 seasons, Lipton served as host of "Inside the Actors Studio" and interviewed actors, writers, directors and others. He left the show in 2018 before it moved to Ovation TV in fall 2019.

The show featured more than 200 episodes on Bravo and earned 20 Emmy nominations, according to Deadline.