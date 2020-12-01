WASHINGTON — Iran has deployed riot police in the capital expecting more protests after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane.

Riot police and plainclothes officers could be seen massing at several Tehran landmarks as calls circulated for protests later in the day. The plane crash early Wednesday killed 176 people, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians.

After initially blaming the crash on a technical failure, authorities finally admitted to accidentally shooting it down in the face of mounting evidence and accusations by Western leaders. The plane was shot down at a time of soaring tensions with the United States after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general.

Hundreds of students met at Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti University Sunday to pay respects to the victims. The students also protested against authorities for hiding the cause of the crash.

As the Associated Press reported, the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, was detained and then released after he went to the vigil and said he didn't know it was going to turn into a protest. Macaire tweeted, “Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations!” going on to write, “Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy. Normal to want to pay respects — some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting.”

