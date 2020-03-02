Iowans head to caucuses, may clarify Democratic field

By day's end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucuses in the contest to challenge Trump.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic presidential campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, and narrowed but not yet clarified the field of challengers to President Donald Trump, has arrived at its first big decision day: the Iowa caucuses.

Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment.