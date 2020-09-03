International Women’s Day: Streets filled in cities worldwide with calls for justice, equality

Many of Sunday's protests were peaceful celebrations, but others were marred by tension, with security forces and police arresting and clashing with demonstrators.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Women around the world are marking International Women’s Day with massive protests against gender violence, inequality and exploitation, with the mothers of murdered girls leading the march in Mexico City and participants in Paris inveighing against the “virus of the patriarchy.”

While many of Sunday's protests were peaceful celebrations others were marred by tension, with security forces arresting demonstrators at a rally in Kyrgyzstan, and police reportedly using tear gas to break up a demonstration by thousands of women in Turkey.