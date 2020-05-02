Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is designated survivor

During President Trump's State of the Union, Bernhardt's was designated for the practice ensuring a Cabinet member's not attending in case of an emergency.

WASHINGTON — The White House says Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is the designated survivor for President Donald Trump's State of the Union.

The designation refers to the practice of ensuring that one Cabinet secretary does not attend the annual speech in case of a national emergency or devastating tragedy.

The designated survivor would lead the government if other officials are killed or incapacitated.