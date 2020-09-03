x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

nation-world

Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed

The BNP Paribas Open east of Los Angeles has been postponed as health officials reported a case in the Coachella Valley.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — The BNP Paribas Open, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency for the desert cities located 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells. 

That's where the ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tennis tournament. 

Tournament director Tommy Haas says organizers are prepared to play the event on a different date and will explore options.

Credit: AP
Dominic Thiem, of Austria, celebrates after defeating Roger Federer, of Switzerland, in the men's final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Indian Wells, Calif. Thiem won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Pelosi, Schumer say Trump needs to support help on outbreak; 2 congressmen staying home

RELATED: MLB limits spring training autographs amid virus outbreak