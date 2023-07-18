In-N-Out Burger bans employees from wearing masks in 5 states

A leaked memo from In-N-Out says the chain wants to "emphasize the importance" of customers seeing employees' "smiles and other facial features."

IRVINE, Calif. — In-N-Out Burger is introducing a new policy that will bar employees from wearing masks at work in five states, according to a leaked memo.

Beginning August 14, new mask rules that "emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates' smiles and other facial features" will go into effect. They require that employees who wish to wear masks must provide a "valid medical note" exempting them from the rule. Employees who wear masks for medical reasons are also required to wear company-provided N-95 masks, unless they have a doctor's note exempting them from that requirement as well.

The medical note should "clearly state the reason for the exemption" and how long it should last, In-N-Out told employees.

These rules apply to stores operating in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah. Employees who do not comply could be fired.

In California and Oregon, laws prevent employers from barring employees from wearing masks. In those states, In-N-Out said those employees would have to wear a company provided N95 if they choose to wear a mask, unless they have a doctor's note stating why they should be allowed to wear a different mask.

Most of In-N-Out's locations are in California.

The new rules don't apply to jobs where employees are required to wear masks, like patty room workers, lab techs or painters, according to the memo.

In-N-Out said the policy "will help promote clear and effective communication" with customers and employees.

The fast food chain has made headlines in the past for flouting COVID rules. In October 2021, San Francisco city officials closed down the restaurant's only location in city limits after it would not check vaccine cards of indoor diners. In-N-Out later closed five locations in nearby Contra Costa County rather than check diners' vaccination status.