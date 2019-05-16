World-renowned architect I.M. Pei has died at the age of 102, his son told the New York Times.
Some of Pei's most iconic designs include the glass pyramid at the Louvre, the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio.
Before any of those legendary works, the Chinese American architect also served as the architect for the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Jacqueline Kennedy played a major role in picking him over other candidates, according to the museum's website.
In 2004, he said that of the dozens of projects he completed in his life, the Louvre was the "most challenging, without doubt. Most difficult."
Pei's son told New York Times architecture critic Paul Goldberger on Thursday that his father died overnight.