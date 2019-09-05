The Consumer Product Safety Commission appears to have re-issued a recall from March for 60,000 Igloo-brand coolers. The latch can automatically lock and trap someone inside the airtight container, possibly causing them to suffocate. One child has already reportedly been trapped in the cooler and was freed by an adult.

A recall alert dated March 8 on the company website shows five models of Igloo Marine Elite Cooler. CPSC posted a recall alert on its website Wednesday about the same models. It did not specify if this is a new recall or an expansion of the earlier recall.

The models under recall are:

Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart

Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Legend 94 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Glide 110 quart

Igloo Marine Elite Contour 150 quart

The coolers are white with stainless-steel latches. They are made for use on boats or other marine environments. The CPSC said the coolers should immediately be kept away from children.

The coolers were sold on Amazon.com, igloocoolers.com and nationwide at West Marine, Sportsman's Warehouse and other home and recreational stores. The coolers were sold between January 2015 and March 2019.

Consumers can contact Igloo for instructions on removing the old latch and installing a free replacement. Igloo can be reached at 866-509-3503 between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday or on the "contact us" page at www.igloocoolers.com.