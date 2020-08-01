BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday evening, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard sent a barrage of missiles to two separate airbases in Iraq that American troops were stationed at. The attacks come as retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Quasem Soleimani last week.

Republican Idaho Senator Jim Risch said the missile attack from Iran puts the United States on a direct course for war against Iran.

"As hard as it is to accept, I don't think the president has any choice of where we are," he told KTVB over the phone. "The other way we could do it would be to run up the white flag and turn our backs and run. I think for our reputation in the world, our interests in the world, I just don't think we can do that."

Sen. Risch is the Senate Chairman for Foreign Relations.

If Iran continues with hostilities with the US, Risch said American forces would put an end to it.

"They started something and if they continue on, we're going to finish it," he said.

Escalating tensions between Iran and the United States have been slowing coming to a boiling point over the last year, according to Risch.

"The background on this is over the course of the last year, the Iranians have done a number of things against us, starting with they blew up a couple of oil tankers and we did nothing. They shot down a drone and we did nothing. They attacked the Saudi Arabia oil plant where 100 Americans were working and we did nothing," he told KTVB. "Then they launched 12 attacks against our bases in Iraq and we did nothing. But finally on the 13th attack... they killed an American and injured four American soldiers, and at that point, the president had enough."

Solving this diplomatically seems unlikely now, Sen. Risch said.

"I've been in this business for quite a while, and it would be wonderful if everyone said, 'Wait a minute, let's stop, catch our breath and talk,' but the parties aren't in that frame of mind right now," he explained. "We had been warning them, I had been warning them, the president had been, numerous people here had been warning the Iranians, both publically and through the back channels that are available to us, even though we don't have formal relations with their country. We had been warning them that they just couldn't do this, and of course, the red line was going to be the death of any American and they were just reckless about it, and they eventually just got the job done and killed somebody so that the president had enough. He ordered that Solomani be killed."

