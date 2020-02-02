Honda to resume production at Wuhan plant with Dongfeng Feb. 14

The Japanese automaker decided to resume work as part of its venture with the Chinese state-owned automobile company as China works to contain a new coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Japanese automaker Honda Motor Company says it will resume production of cars at its partnership deal based in Wuhan with Chinese state-owned Dongfeng Automobile on Feb. 14.

The operation is based in the Hubei province city that is the epicenter of the outbreak of a new virus in the coronavirus family. The virus, called 2019-nCoV, has continued to cause deaths and sicken people as it spreads into multiple countries, in and outside of China.