9 people shot after gunfire erupts along Florida beach boardwalk

A preliminary investigation shows an altercation between two groups led to the gunfire, police said.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Nine people, including four juveniles, were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

The victims ranged in age from one-year-old to 65.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on the broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

Alvie Carlton Scott III said he was on the beach when all of a sudden he hear numerous gunshots go off. He said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.

Jamie Ward, who was also on the broadwalk, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.

Videos posted on Twitter on Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

Reports of a shooting this evening on Hollywood Beach. This is what a live cam saw at 6:41 PM



CBS says at least 7 people shot, per preliminary reports. Hollywood PD urging public to avoid area between Johnson and Garfield Street due to an investigation https://t.co/ezSkQWtjIv pic.twitter.com/UP1Xno5fL6 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 30, 2023

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

“Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy statement.