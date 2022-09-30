‘Hocus Pocus 2’ released on Disney+: What to expect

'Lock up your children! Yes, Salem! We’re back!'

SALEM, Mass. — ‘Tis time!

After 29 years of waiting for a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 has finally been unleashed for the 2022 Halloween season.

The Sanderson sisters are back with a vengeance in the new movie, which is now streaming only on Disney+, as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all reprise their roles as the wickedly wonderful witches in Salem.

Hocus Pocus 2 officially dropped early Friday morning.

“Lock up your children! Yes, Salem! We’re back!”

That’s the warning Midler’s Winifred Sanderson shrieks into the lightning-filled sky as a highlight moment from the full trailer, which you can watch below:

Also returning as the fan-favorite zombie from the original Hocus Pocus is actor Doug Jones as the beloved Bill Butcherson.

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge,” Disney describes. “Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Here’s a clip from the movie:

Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween’s most beloved child-friendly cult classics.

The original has also become a fall-season staple with marathon viewings frequently featured during Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween.

