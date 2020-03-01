WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been appointed as chancellor of Queen's University in Northern Ireland. The university said Thursday that Clinton would serve a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

She called the appointment "a great privilege" and described the university in Belfast as "a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years."

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were very active during the peace process that largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. Queen's University said its chancellor has three primary roles: presiding when degrees are handed out, advising senior management and serving as an ambassador to "open doors" for the institution.

As the BBC reports, Clinton, a former U.S. secretary of state, is the 11th chancellor and the first woman to take the role.

In the role of chancellor, Clinton will likely often preside over graduation ceremonies and take on the duties of ambassador for the university. The BBC says that Mrs Clinton will also be an adviser to Queen's University's vice-chancellor, Professor Ian Greer, as well as senior management.

Clinton received an honorary degree from Queen's University in 2018.