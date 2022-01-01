How to help Boulder County fire victims

Here's how to donate items or money or how to volunteer after the Marshall Fire.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — Several organizations are collecting donations to help people affected by Thursday's devastating wildfire in Boulder County.

The Marshall Fire has destroyed more than 500 homes and burned more than 6,200 acres as Friday morning. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated as the fire spreads through the Superior, Louisville and Broomfield areas.

Several Colorado nonprofits are collecting funds to help people affected by the fires. Here's how to help. There's also an email that can used to get information. That email is: esf19@bouldercounty.org

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said they've recent an outpouring of support from community members who want to donate or volunteer. They're asking though, that people do not "self-deploy" and instead register to donate and look for designated donation sites first.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM)

If you'd like to donate money you can visit Boulderoem.com. There are instructions on how to donate.

If you'd like to donate items:

For housing offers, register through Airbnb's Open Homes Program to help connect those who have been displaced with willing hosts in the area.

Sister Carmen is taking limited donations at this time that can be dropped off at 655 Aspen Ridge Drive in Lafayette at the East entrance during open hours only. They are currently accepting:

Cash at www.sistercarmen.org

Gift cards in $100 increments to Walmart, Target, Costco, local area restaurants.

Food: Easy-to-eat and no-prep food such as granola bars, snack mixes, apples, oranges, peanut butter, bread, crackers, packaged frozen foods, soups, bottled water etc. No homemade or hot prepared meals.

Sleeping bags in good condition only.

Community Foundation Boulder County

9NEWS viewers can donate specifically through the Community Foundation Boulder County's Word of Thanks page, part of Next with Kyle Clark's Word of Thanks micro-giving campaign that supports Colorado non-profits.

Community Foundation Boulder County has a long track record of working with a wide variety of community groups to ensure that crisis support can last for years. Their staff also lives in the community and have been impacted by the fire.

More than 30,000 people had to evacuate because of this emergency. Community Foundation Boulder County will be in it for the long haul; their Boulder County Wildfire Fund will meet short and long-term needs of Coloradans impacted by the Marshall Fire.

You can donate here.

Colorado Responds

Anyone who wants to donate or volunteer can go to this website to learn how best to help people impacted by the Boulder County fires: coloradoresponds.org.

Salvation Army

Starting Friday, the Salvation Army is providing 1,000 meals three times a day to evacuees and first responders. Meals will be transported to the Lafayette YMCA. A donation link is now available here.

To donate to the Marshall Fire relief efforts please visit https://salarmy.us/firerelief2022 or text FIRERELIEF to 51555.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened an evacuation center at the YMCA of Northern Colorado to support evacuees.

YMCA evacuation center

The YMCA evacuation center in Lafayette said they are no longer in need of food or supplies.

"The kindness of the Boulder County community is on full display! We are so grateful," the YMCA said in a tweet.

The kindness of the Boulder County community is on full display! We are so grateful. We are no longer in need of food or supplies for the time being. pic.twitter.com/RzyNStDtkI — YMCA of Northern Colorado (@YMCANOCO) December 31, 2021

Colorado Police Officers Foundation

The Colorado Police Officers Foundation—the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police’s nonprofit foundation—has established a special fund to help law enforcement officers and their families who have been impacted by the Boulder County wildfire.

Several officers responding to the fires lost their own homes while working to help evacuate community members and respond to this tragedy.

Donations can be made here.

To find more information about where you can volunteer, visit coloradoresponds.org. To find other places to donate, visit Boulderoem.com.

