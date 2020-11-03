Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years on rape and sexual assault convictions

The New York case was the first criminal matter against Harvey Weinstein to arise from accusations of dozens of women.

NEW YORK — Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 in prison for rape and sexual assault.

It's a sight the Hollywood mogul's multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence.

Weinstein was brought into court in a wheelchair and spoke before he was sentenced after he chose not to testify during the trial. One of his lawyers called him a “broken-down man.” Weinstein told the court that men facing allegations in the #MeToo movement are being accused of “things that none of us understood.”

The New York case was the first criminal matter to arise from accusations of more than 90 women.