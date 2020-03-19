Harvey Weinstein moved to state prison day before 68th birthday

The disgraced movie producer, known behind bars as inmate No. 20B0584, turns 68 on Thursday.

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was transferred to a state prison in New York on Wednesday as he begins to serve a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in his landmark #MeToo case.

The disgraced film mogul, who turns 68 on Thursday, is locked up at the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, according to state prison officials.

He is known behind bars as inmate No. 20B0584.