Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein saw victims as 'complete disposables'

NEW YORK — Prosecutors completed their closing argument Friday at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial by saying he considered himself such a big shot in Hollywood that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like “complete disposables.”

The prosecutors were looking to focus the jury's attention back on the accusers who testified and their harrowing accounts alleging rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and casting-couch moments.