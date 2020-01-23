Hallmark media CEO leaves, month after same-sex ad backlash

It comes just a month after the Hallmark Channel faced an outcry over a decision to pull an ad with a lesbian couple kissing.

NEW YORK — The head of Hallmark's media business is leaving the company after 11 years.

It comes just a month after its flagship Hallmark Channel faced an outcry over a decision to pull an ad with a lesbian couple kissing.

No reason was given for Bill Abbott's departure as CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, and no replacement was immediately named.

Hallmark Channel is known for family-friendly programming, particularly Christmas-themed movies.