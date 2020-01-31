Journalist Gwen Ifill honored with Black Heritage forever stamp

The stamp is the 43rd in the USPS's Black Heritage collection.

A forever stamp honoring late journalist Gwen Ifill was issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS calls Ifill one of America's most esteemed journalists.

"Among the first African Americans to hold prominent positions in both broadcast and print journalism she was a trailblazer in the profession," USPS said in a statement.

Ifill's career started in newspapers, working for the New York Times and Washington Post before moving to television. She was a Capitol Hill reporter for NBC News before moving to PBS.