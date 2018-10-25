Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Thursday that the company has fired 48 people for sexual harassment allegations over the past two years, according to a memo obtained by the Washington Post and CNBC.

In the email, Pichai said the company was “dead serious” about a safe environment in the workplace and that 13 of those employees were senior managers and above. It also said that none of the people that were fired in that time span received an exit package.

The memo came in response to a recent New York Times article that detailed sexual harassment allegations among well-known pioneers who worked in senior positions at Google – including Andy Rubin, the creator of Android mobile software.

According to the report, Google paid Rubin $90 million after he left the company in 2014 and heavily invested in his next project.

Pichai also cited the launch of the company’s Internal Investigations Report as a strategy to increase inclusiveness. This year's report showed Google’s workforce composition at almost 70 percent male and the leadership representation as almost 75 percent.

The full email published by CNBC read:

Hi everyone,

Today's story in the New York Times was difficult to read.

We are dead serious about making sure we provide a safe and inclusive workplace. We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action.

In recent years, we've made a number of changes, including taking an increasingly hard line on inappropriate conduct by people in positions of authority: in the last two years, 48 people have been terminated for sexual harassment, including 13 who were senior managers and above. None of these individuals received an exit package.

In 2015, we launched Respect@ and our annual Internal Investigations Report to provide transparency about these types of investigations at Google. Because we know that reporting harassment can be traumatic, we provide confidential channels to share any inappropriate behavior you experience or see. We support and respect those who have spoken out. You can find many ways to do this at go/saysomething. You can make a report anonymously if you wish.

We've also updated our policy to require all VPs and SVPs to disclose any relationship with a co-worker regardless of reporting line or presence of conflict.

We are committed to ensuring that Google is a workplace where you can feel safe to do your best work, and where there are serious consequences for anyone who behaves inappropriately.

Sundar and Eileen

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA