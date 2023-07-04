Georgia Subway sign gets national attention, sparks controversy

Last month, five people were killed when officials said a small submersible imploded in the Atlantic Ocean.

Example video title will go here for this video

RINCON, Ga. — A controversial sign for a coastal Georgia Subway is gaining online attention, with some social media users frowning on the sandwich store's message.

Photos show the sign reads, "Our subs don't implode." The sign, according to

WSAV, was outside of a Subway location on Highway 21 in Rincon. The news outlet reported some found it light-hearted, while others thought it was insensitive.

Last month, five people were killed when officials said a small submersible imploded in the Atlantic Ocean. Rear Adm. John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District, called the tragedy a "catastrophic implosion."

WSAV said the food chain's corporate office issued a statement:

“We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business. The sign has since been removed.”

Georgia Subway under fire for Titan disaster-themed sign: ‘Our subs don’t implode’ https://t.co/Sl5UqDjblh

Wrong on so many levels. Sad. — ✨Cherry✨ (@Cherry_AKF) July 4, 2023

@SUBWAY is this really an acceptable reader board sign. pic.twitter.com/bO3x9KSvmz — Stingr43701 (@stingr43701) July 3, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible that was carrying the five people to the Titanic, to determine what caused it to implode.

Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, said the salvage operations are ongoing, and they have mapped the accident site. He did not give a timeline for the investigation.

Neubauer said the convening of a Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of investigation conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard. Investigators are working closely with other national and international investigative authorities.

Material from the Associated Press contributed to this report.