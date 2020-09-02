CBS News president calls threats against Gayle King over Kobe question reprehensible

The head of CBS News' comment was evidence of backlash against Snoop Dogg and others who've criticized King after an interview touched on Bryant's sex charges.

NEW YORK — The head of CBS News says threats against news anchor Gayle King are reprehensible.

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky's comment Saturday was evidence of a growing backlash against rapper Snoop Dogg and others who have criticized King following an interview this week that touched on sexual abuse charges against the late Kobe Bryant.

Snoop told King to ‘back off’ following her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie on Bryant's legacy.

Others have begun coming out against Snoop and other critics, saying it's possible to disagree without threats.