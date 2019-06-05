Warning: Spoilers for Season 8 of "Game of Thrones" ahead.

Eagle-eyed viewers of Sunday night's episode of "Game of Thrones" may have noticed a peculiar modern day object in one of show's scenes: a coffee cup.

The cup appears a little bit before 20 minutes into the episode, while our characters in Winterfell were feasting after successfully defeating the Night King. While Tormund is congratulating Jon Snow on successfully riding a dragon, Daenerys can be seen brooding in the background with a to-go cup of coffee.

It's unclear what brand of coffee Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryan, First of Her Name prefers, but fans have taken the continuity error and run with it. Many have pointed out that it would be next to impossible for the average Starbucks employee to spell her name correctly.

Others took at jab at the show's cinematographer, who defended the show's lighting after fans said the Battle of Winterfell was too dark to see anything.

“A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly," he said in an interview with Wired U.K. "A lot of people also, unfortunately, watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway.”

Some fans are convinced this makes coffee shops an canon feature in "Game of Thrones" now.

Regardless of how the cup made it into that scene, one thing's for sure. After defeating an army of the dead, the characters needed a pick me up.