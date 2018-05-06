Fox News has apologized after players from the Philadelphia Eagles criticized the network for using footage of them kneeling in prayer during a report Monday night about national anthem protests.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz called out Fox News on twitter Tuesday morning.

This can’t be serious.... Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this... https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

The footage was used as part of a report on President Donald Trump revoking the team's invitation to the White House after the Eagles said they planned to send a smaller group of players and not the whole team.

Trump claimed the cancelation was related to players protesting his stance on kneeling during the national anthem. However, the Eagles were one of only a few teams to not have any players kneel during the national anthem at all last season.

People were quick to point this out after Trump revoked his invitation.

The photos used in the Fox News segment actually showed Ertz and his teammates praying before a game.

Fox News @ Night executive producer Christopher Wallace apologized in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports for showing "unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer. To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout the regular or post-season last year."

Update: In a statement provided to @usatodaysports, Fox News apologizes for using footage of Eagles players praying in its segment. pic.twitter.com/mGyir1f5dU — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) June 5, 2018

If someone took a knee during those 16 games I missed it https://t.co/hzMz9VKQC2 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 5, 2018

If you are going to tweet...tweet facts...no one on the Eagles took a knee last season.......... https://t.co/7aiTuvVKe8 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 5, 2018

