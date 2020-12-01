BAGDAD, Iraq — The video above is a missile launch against Iraqi bases from Jan. 8.
Iraqi security officials say four members of Iraq's military have been wounded by a rocket attack targeting an air base just north of Baghdad.
American trainers and a company that services F-16 aircraft are present at that base.
Sunday's attack by at least six rockets came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces, causing no casualties.
Last month, an American contractor was killed by a rocket attack on a base in Iraq. His death sparked recent heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
The U.S. has blamed that attack and others on Iran-backed militias. No group claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.
RELATED: 2 Soldiers killed in Afghanistan from Virginia, Illinois
RELATED: Oman's ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died
RELATED: FAQ: President Trump and the Iranian conflict 2020
RELATED: US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes