Former Wells Fargo CEO fined over $17M for sales scandal

NEW YORK — Federal regulators have slapped former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf with a $17.5 million fine for his role in the bank's sales practices scandal.

They're also suing five other former Wells Fargo executives for a total of $37.5 million, for their individual roles in the bank's practices.

This is the first time regulators have punished individual executives for Wells Fargo's wrongdoing.