A staff member of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that he kissed her without her consent outside a rally in Florida, the Washington Post reports.

Alva Johnson's lawsuit also claimed that she was paid less than male and white colleagues, and she experienced "racial and gender discrimination." Johnson worked as the campaign's administrative field-operations director in Florida.

Johnson's boyfriend, mother, stepfather and a Florida attorney confirmed to the Washington Post that Johnson told them about the incident afterwords.

However, two people that Johnson identified as witnesses denied seeing the kiss before the Tampa rally.

“I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it,” Johnson told the Washington Post. “I can still see his lips coming straight for my face.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded in a written statement to the Post dismissing the lawsuit as "absurd."

“This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eye witness accounts,” she said.

Johnson's lawsuit comes days after another former campaign worker filed a class action claim to invalidate nondisclosure agreements for campaign workers. Jessica Denson's claim said that the nondisclosure agreements that every Trump employee, contractor and volunteer had to sign were "impermissibly vague."

Denson also filed a lawsuit in 2017 alleging that she experienced sexual discrimination and harassment while working for Trump. She was ordered to pay $50,000 to the campaign because the lawsuit violated the nondisclosure agreement.

According to a report by the New Yorker, Johnson's lawsuit is at least the sixth legal case involving a Trump campaign or administration employee who has defied their nondisclosure agreements.