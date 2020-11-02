Teacher solves 'Wheel of Fortune' bonus puzzle with 4 letters. Can you?

The Florida teacher blew away Pat Sajak when she figured it out. See if you can, too.

The category was "What Are You Doing?"

The puzzle read this:

__ __ __ __ N __

__ __ __ __ C E R

The letters that were selected beforehand: R, S, T, L, N, E, P, C, D, O

And with that information alone, a teacher from Miami was able to solve the bonus puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" to win $37,000 Monday night.

Take a minute to see if you can guess what it is, then click on this link to see the answer, or scroll to the bottom of the story.

Jessie Rebhan had ten seconds to figure it out. She only needed five when she took a stab at it and nailed it.

"Of course, it's an easy one," Sajak quipped.

Including the bonus round, Rebhan walked out with $52,328 and a trip to Barbados.

The New Republic reports that contestants solve the bonus puzzle 37.76% of the time.

So what was the answer?