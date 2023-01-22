Flags around Idaho, nation lowered to half-staff in memory of California shooting victims

Gov. Brad Little issued a flag directive Monday, following a presidential proclamation.

BOISE, Idaho — Flags are ordered to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Thursday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting that took at least 10 lives Saturday night in Monterey Park, California.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a directive Monday morning, pursuant to a presidential proclamation that orders the lowering of flags immediately. It applies to the flags of the United States and the State of Idaho.

In an email announcing the flag status, Gov. Little referred readers to the proclamation from the White House, in which President Joe Biden orders the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House, at all public buildings and grounds, at all U.S. embassies and consular offices abroad, at all U.S. military posts and naval stations, and at half-mast on all naval vessels.

In a separate statement from the White House, President Biden says "Jill and I are thinking of those killed and injured in (Saturday) night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. While there is still much we don't know about the motive in this senseless attack, we do know that many families are grieving tonight, or praying that their loved one will recover from their wounds...

"Even as we continue searching for answers about this attack, we know how deeply this attack has impacted the Asian American and Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islanders (AA and NHPI) community. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest AA and NHPI communities in America, many of whom are celebrating the Lunar New Year along with loved ones and friends this weekend," the White House statement continued.

In the statement, the president also says that on Sunday morning, he directed his Homeland Security adviser to "mobilize full federal support to local and state authorities as they continue to respond and investigate this shooting."

Anyone wishing to receive flag-status notifications via email can sign up through this link provided by the Idaho governor's office.

