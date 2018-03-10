Five law enforcement officers, including three county deputies and two city officers, have been shot in Florence County, South Carolina, sheriff’s deputy Chief Glenn Kirby told local media.

A Facebook post from Florence County officials confirmed that a call was made in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, South Carolina.

As of 6 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon, the active threat is over and the suspect is now in custody, according to Florence County Emergency Management

This a developing new story, check back for more updates.



© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA