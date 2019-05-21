Downton Abbey fans rejoice: The Crawley family is returning soon. Focus Features released the first trailer for the "Downton Abbey" film Tuesday morning on NBC's "TODAY" show.

The film is set in 1927, two years after the events of the series finale. The Crawley's learn that King George V and Queen Mary will be paying Downton Abbey a visit, and must prepare to receive the monarchs.

Lady Mary, played by Michelle Dockery, seems to be in charge of preparing the household for the king and queen, but she may be struggling. At one point during the trailer, she discusses leaving Downton Abbey all together.

4127_D031_00073_R Michelle Dockery stars as Lady Mary Talbot and Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot in DOWNTON ABBEY, a Focus Features release. Credit: Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features

Focus Features

"Shall we really go on with it?" Lady Mary asks her maid, Anna Bates.

"You mean leave Downton?" Anna answers. "Downton is the heart of this community, and you're keeping it beating.

Nearly the entire cast of the show is returning for the film, with a few characters who were no longer working for the Crawleys coming back to help. Carson, the household's former butler, comes out of retirement to help with Lady Mary asks for his assistance. Footman Molesley and assistant cook Daisy were also seen in their old roles in the trailer. They both left their service at the end of the series.Dame Maggie Smith also reprises her role as the dowager countess.

Focus Features

"Downton Abbey" is available in theaters September 2019. Watch the trailer here: