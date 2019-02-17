Last month, a Florida woman with autism who doctors thought might never be able to work a minimum wage job or live on her own was admitted to the Florida Bar.

Haley Moss became the first person who was openly autistic to achieve the honor, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Her accomplishments don’t stop there.

The Sentinel said Moss has published many books, lives an independent life and is employed by a top Miami law firm.

Moss’s ceremony took place Jan. 11 in Miami, where Judge Lisa Walsh administered the oath to Moss at her swearing-in ceremony.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.