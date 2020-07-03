x
First lady Melania Trump pushes back on critics after White House tennis pavilion tweet

The first lady is on defense after tweeting photos of herself overseeing tennis pavilion construction at the White House amid the coronavirus outbreak.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Melania Trump is pushing back after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash. 

She sent a new tweet on Saturday in which she encouraged everyone “who chooses to be negative & question my work” at the White House to contribute something “good & productive” in their communities. 


The first lady's original tweet amounted to a photo progress report on a tennis pavilion she's building on the south grounds. 

Some critics said the post was insensitive during the global coronavirus scare.

First Lady Melania Trump arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)