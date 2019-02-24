It's been almost 40 years since the Supreme Court upheld the male-only draft was "fully justified," though opinions are changing.

A federal judge in Texas on Friday declared the all-male Selective Service System is unconstitutional and ruled that "the time has passed" for a debate on whether women belong in the military, according to the USA Today.

Restrictions on women serving in the military were lifted in 2015 by the Pentagon.

The court ruled in the 1981 Rostker v. Goldberg case that women were ineligible for combat roles, thus, making the draft justifiable. Last week, U.S. District Judge Gray Miller ruled while historical restrictions on women serving in combat "may have justified past discrimination," men and women now are equally able to fight, the USA Today reports.

Men's rights group, National Coalition For Men, took the case to court and argued the all-male draft was unfair.

"Either they need to get rid of the draft registration, or they need to require women to do the same thing that men do," Marc Angelucci, the lawyer for the group challenging the draft, told the USA Today.

