The FBI says that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort attempted to tamper with witnesses — even going so far as to allegedly coach their testimony — in a federal tax and lobbying case against him.

A team of prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller allege in court papers that Manafort and one of his associates “repeatedly” contacted two witnesses in an effort to influence their testimony. The contacts occurred while Manafort was under house arrest.

The two witnesses are not named in court filings. But prosecutors say they worked with Manafort in organizing a group of former European officials who lobbied within the U.S. without registering.

Mueller’s team is asking a federal judge to hold a hearing to decide whether to revoke Manafort’s release. Manafort faces several felony charges in two federal cases. He has pleaded not guilty.

Manafort faces trial in July on charges of fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in bank loans. He also faces a separate September trial in Washington related to his work for a pro-Russia political faction in Ukraine. At a hearing in March, a federal judge ordered him to submit to additional electronic monitoring as a condition of his release in Virginia.

United States District Judge T.S. Ellis III had ordered that Manafort would only be permitted to leave his Alexandria home to confer with his lawyers, for medical emergencies and once-a-week religious services. On occasion, he has been allowed to travel outside of Virginia, including to attend the recent funeral of his father-in-law in New York.

In the Virginia case, prosecutors allege that Manafort funneled millions of dollars in income from their work in Ukraine into foreign bank accounts, which were concealed from U.S. tax authorities.

Prosecutors assert that Manafort "used his overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income."

