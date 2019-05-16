Top companies in the United States are paying interns better than most businesses are paying their full-time employees.

According to Glassdoor’s annual report on internships and entry-level jobs, tech companies like Google, Uber, Salesforce and Microsoft dominate the list of highest paid internships.

The social media giant Facebook ranks number one paying their interns a median monthly rate of $8,000. Following closely behind is Amazon with a median monthly rate of $7,725.

Five other employers offered a median monthly pay for interns above $7,000, which is about $84,000 a year – well above the U.S. median salary of $52,807.

With historically low unemployment rates, Glassdoor concludes that today’s strong job market allows students and recent graduates to hit the ground running when starting their careers. This is especially true with tech companies, which accounted for 44 percent of the Glassdoor list, and finance and consulting companies.

Below are the 25 highest paying internships in 2019: