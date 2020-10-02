Ex-MLB pitcher sues Houston Astros in sign-stealing scandal

A former major league pitcher contends the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme essentially cost him his big league career.

Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros.

He contends that the Astros' sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.

The suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career.

The lawsuit comes just three days after the Wall Street Journal published a story claiming that former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow knew about the sign-stealing tactics.

The origins of the club’s cheating scandal allegedly began in 2016 with an intern in the organization, according to the story.