Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Warren suspended her 2020 presidential campaign last month, but did not immediately endorse another candidate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Warren made her announcement in a video. "In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans faith in good, effective government," she said. "Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence and heart will save lives and livelihoods."

The Massachusetts senator suspended her own campaign for president early March, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders. Her endorsement comes one day after former President Barack Obama endorsed his two-term VP.

Sen. Bernie Sanders also recently endorsed Biden for president, days after he suspended his 2020 campaign.