Gov. DeWine, state officials give update on train derailment in East Palestine

The update comes two weeks after the train derailment in East Palestine.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — On Friday morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as well as other state officials, gave an update on the train derailment situation in East Palestine.

The update came exactly two weeks after the fiery crash on Friday, Feb. 3, which caused nearby residents to be evacuated from their homes.

At the press conference, Gov. DeWine was joined alongside Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Service Director Lori Criss.

3News streamed the full press conference, which can be viewed below:

Below is everything you need to know from Friday's update on the current situation in East Palestine:

Air and water contamination levels

As many residents remain concerned about the quality of air and water in East Palestine following the controlled release, Gov. DeWine assured that no contamination in the air has been found.

Across East Palestine, 20 monitors are spread out testing for possible air contamination.

“The experts tell me the monitors are coming back clean for contamination associated with the train derailment. This monitoring started early on and we will continue to do this,” said DeWine.

Any resident interested in getting their air tested can do so by calling 330-849-3919.

DeWine also emphasized that municipal water is safe to drink in East Palestine following the derailment.

“We never thought the municipal water was contaminated, but out of an abundance of caution, our Ohio EPA took samples, which were analyzed. They in fact came back and were shown to be safe. You do not need to drink bottled water if you are on municipal water. If you get your water from a personal well, you are encouraged to use bottled water until your well is confirmed to be safe.”

Contamination in the Ohio River

As for the Ohio River being contaminated, DeWine said that the plume, which was previously detected in the river, is no longer present as of Friday morning.

“I’m happy to report this morning that sampling has shown the plume has now completely dissipated," Gov. DeWine announced in regard to the Ohio River. "It was never thought to be a threat, but they could get slight detections."

He said the Ohio River is monitored very extensively all year long and people down the river in areas like Cincinnati have no reason to be concerned.

"To give you some idea of the numbers, the level of concern for this contaminant is 560 parts per billion," he said. "Readings yesterday, when we could still get a reading on it, were under three parts per billion.”

Asking FEMA for help

DeWine noted that he has been in contact on a daily basis with FEMA, but at this time, East Palestine does not qualify for FEMA.

"Although FEMA is synonymous with disaster support, they’re most typically involved with disasters where there is tremendous home or property damage," Gov. DeWine continued.

However, to make sure if in the future FEMA is ever needed DeWine filed a document with them in order to preserve their rights.

"We’re filing this paper with FEMA just in case in the future we need that. Let’s say, for example, the railroad stops paying for whatever reason. We’re still going to go after the railroad, but we want to make sure that there will be support for people if that support does in fact stop from the railroad.”

Establishing a medical clinic in East Palestine

As many residents remain worried about potential health risks following last week’s controlled release of vinyl chloride, DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health is establishing a clinic in East Palestine for residents.

“Residents deserve an answer. They have suffered a great deal. This has been a traumatic time for them. This has been a horrific trail derailment. We have some understanding of what they’ve gone through. We have asked for medical experts from the Department of Health and Human Services to come to East Palestine. This request has now been granted by HHS,” said DeWine.

The clinic, which could be open as early as Monday, will do the following:

Engage with residents

Answer their questions

Evaluate symptoms

Provide medical expertise

Give residents access to the best experts in the world in regard to chemical exposure

“We are doing this because we know the concern that has been expressed by so many residents.”

The clinic plans to begin seeing patients early next week. Information on the clinic’s location and hours will be listed at ema.ohio.gov/eastpalestine once those details become available.

3News' Emma Henderson spoke with frustrated community members on Thursday who worry about why they are getting sick.

"Why the f--- are we getting sick?" villager Zsuzsa Gynes angrily asked. "Why do we have this overwhelming chemical smell in our homes? You know, it's not a good enough answer, and I feel like we're not given the transparency."