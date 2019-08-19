Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a married man. The actor shared a post on Instagram Monday sharing the news with fans.

Johnson captioned his photo with a simple "we do" with the date August 18, 2019. "Pomaika'i (blessed)," he added. The couple were marred in Hawaii. Johnson accessorized his white shirt and trousers with a Hawaiian lei.

Johnson and Hashian have been together since 2007. The couple have two children together, Jasmine and Tiana. Johnson also has a 17-year-old daughter, SImone, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

The eight-time WWE champion has been referring to Hashian as his wife for a long time. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he addressed how fans assumed he was already married.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he explained at the time. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.”