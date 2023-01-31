'Dr. Phil' will end after 21 seasons in latest daytime TV shakeup

The 72-year-old Dr. Phil McGraw, who got his start on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," has been a mainstay on daytime TV for more than 20 years.

LOS ANGELES — Daytime talk show "Dr. Phil" is set to end after its 21st season concludes this spring.

Dr. Phil McGraw made the decision to end the show at the close of the current 2022-23 season, according to CBS Media Ventures. Original episodes will air through the end of the season.

“With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do," said McGraw.

McGraw's contract, a five-season renewal in 2018, is set to end this spring.

McGraw made his debut on the daytime show scene in the late 1990s as a regular guest on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." In 2002, "Dr. Phil" began airing and received the highest ratings of any new syndicated show since "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

McGraw plans to focus on new ventures, CBS Media Ventures said, including a "strategic prime-time partnership" that will launch in 2024.

“Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “We plan to be in the ‘Dr. Phil’ business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.”