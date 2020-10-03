Dow Jones looks to open Tuesday with significant rebound after record loss

Futures point to an open of more than 600 points. President Trump announced efforts to ease concern over the coronavirus' economic impact.

Pre-market trading shows Wall Street is set to open with at least a partial bounce back from Monday's 2,000-point Dow Jones selloff -- the largest point drop in history. It comes after President Donald Trump announced efforts aimed at stabilizing economic concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of 1 a.m. ET, market futures show the Dow set to open up 628 points (2.63%). The S&P 500 was up 73.5 (2.67%) and the Nasdaq was up 238.75 (3%).

Asian stock markets are taking a breather from recent declines Tuesday. Several benchmarks gained more than 1%.

Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting fall. Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Shanghai were higher. Worldwide markets plunged Monday after a squabble among major oil producers about output levels caused crude prices to plummet 25%.

All three major New York indices lost between 7% and 8% of their value Monday. Within the first five minutes of trading, the markets hit a "circuit breaker" -- pausing trading for 15 minutes after plummeting more than 7%.